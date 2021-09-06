Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Day with jolly Boris

JOHN HILL has responded to my Hidden Henley item last week about the open water tank at Bix, which was restored in the early Noughties after being discovered under overgrowth.

The completion of the work in time for the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002 was marked with a stone which was unveiled at a special ceremony attended by then Henley MP Boris Johnson.

John says: “I have a good photograph of Boris Johnson and myself on this day as I was responsible for the repair and installation of the existing hand water pump.

“I shall always remember his jolly remarks as we shook hands and chatted, then he removed the flag covering the pump. You can see from the expression on our faces in the photo that it was a great day.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33