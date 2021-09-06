Day with jolly Boris

JOHN HILL has responded to my Hidden Henley item last week about the open water tank at Bix, which was restored in the early Noughties after being discovered under overgrowth.

The completion of the work in time for the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002 was marked with a stone which was unveiled at a special ceremony attended by then Henley MP Boris Johnson.

John says: “I have a good photograph of Boris Johnson and myself on this day as I was responsible for the repair and installation of the existing hand water pump.

“I shall always remember his jolly remarks as we shook hands and chatted, then he removed the flag covering the pump. You can see from the expression on our faces in the photo that it was a great day.”