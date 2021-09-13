Not very summery

THERE have been both warmer and cooler summer months than the one just gone, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

August was much cloudier than normal with 70 per cent of expected sunshine in this area and a mean temperature of just 17C, a degree below normal.

It was a relatively dry month, too. There was 33mm of rain on 12 days and most of this fell on just one day, the 19th.

August can be one of the driest or wettest months of the year. In August 1977, 153mm of rain fell but in 2017 there was only 5mm.