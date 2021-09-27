Musicians’ crimes and misdemeanours

A MEMBER of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s band was outed by the singer as a criminal from the last time he visited Henley.

During her set at the festival last week, she told the audience about the miscreant musician but did not identify him or her.

Ellis-Bextor said: “They confessed to me that when they were a teenager, they came to Henley with a friend on a boat and got a little bit tipsy.

“They ran through the streets at night, stole a traffic cone and a hanging flower basket.

“This got reported to the police who came along in their car and followed their boat in what must have been the slowest police chase ever.

“They eventually asked where they got the flower basket from and they said they had brought it from home. The police said, ‘Get out of Henley’.”

Fellow festival headliner James Blunt also recalled misbehaving here.

Speaking to the Henley Standard before his show, he said: “I’ve never played in Henley before but I have mates here and I’ve been to a wedding.

“I remember swimming across the river at two in the morning and it was probably very dangerous.”