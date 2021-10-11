You really can’t predict weather

I SUPPOSE the weather is one of the most talked about subjects of conversation simply because of its sheer unpredictability, especially regarding the rain, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

September this year seemed to be set to be a very dry month until we reached the 28th when 20mm (nearly an inch) fell in 24 hours. The total for the month was 44mm and 48mm in Henley, the average being 51mm. The maximum ever recorded in Shiplake was in 1974 when 148mm fell.

With so many dry days and plenty of sunshine, maximum temperatures were in the 20s on most days, reaching 30C on two days early in the month. The minimum temperatures fell to single figures on only 10 occasions and there were no frosts. The mean temperature for the month was 16.24C, nearly two degrees above the 30-year average.

The dahlias are still flowering but maybe not to exhibition standard.