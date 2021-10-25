Carry on screening

RESIDENTS had a good time at the relaunch of Hambleden Cinema in the village hall on Saturday evening.

This featured a screening of the 2007 film St Trinian’s, which was filmed at Park Place in Remenham.

Among the audience was a member of the cast of the original film, The Belles of St Trinian’s, which starred Alastair Sim, who lived in at Newnham Hill Bottom, near Stoke Row, and his protégé George Cole, who lived nearby.

The star of Saturday’s event, though, was local resident Russell Brand, who reprised Cole’s role as Flash Harry in the later version.

If you fancy going along to the next screening it will be on November 20 with Official Secrets (email info@hambledencinema.co.uk).

However, I can’t guarantee that its star Keira Knightley will be present.