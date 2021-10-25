Family joy as precious photo torn up by dog is recreated

A PHOTOGRAPH that was almost completely destroyed by a dog has been recreated almost perfectly thanks to a Henley business.

The black and white image featured the late Duke of Edinburgh on board Windrush at Henley Royal Regatta in 1968.

It belonged to Pam Parker, 89, and was one of her most treasured possessions as it showed her late husband Brian alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

The picture was on display in her bedroom at her home in Tilehurst, Reading, as it brought her joy.

But when her granddaughter Danielle Alban made a visit with her wire-haired miniature dachshund Albus Dumbledore, the dog went upstairs unnoticed and managed to get hold of the photo, which he then ripped to pieces.

Danielle, who is an early years practitioner at the Hill Primary School in Caversham, was so upset by what had happened that she asked her mother Debbie Parker to break the news to her grandmother.

Debbie said: “Danielle got a puppy in the first covid lockdown and she took it round to my mother-in-law’s where it went upstairs and annihilated the picture. Danielle couldn’t face telling her so she put the pieces in a bag and shut them away in a drawer.”

In August, four months after the incident, Debbie was walking past Henley Scan, which had just opened in Reading Road, while on her way to the Henley Standard, where she works in newspaper sales.

The business, which is run by married couple Eva and Graham Rickett, restores images and footage from old media, such as photographs, slides, negatives, videos and camcorder tapes.

Debbie said: “They said they would have a look at it but I didn’t have much hope as the picture was so badly damaged.

“However, they did such an amazing job. We gave the new photograph to my mother-in-law and there were lots of tears as she didn’t have another picture like it. We were all so grateful.”

Mr Rickett said it was painstaking work recreating the photo.

They spent about an hour laying out the pieces on a piece of card to recreate the original picture as closely as possible. This was then scanned before they used Adobe Photoshop to fill in the gaps and make the image look like the original. Mr Rickett said: “Some of it is down to educated guesswork but if you have something like the sea, then it is quite easy to do.

“This picture has to be the worst one we have tried to piece back together. We have one on the wall at the shop which was our worst one but since we opened we have had two even worse than that.”

Meanwhile, Albus Dumbledore, who was named after the Harry Potter character by Danielle’s children Florence and Cassie, is no longer in the doghouse.