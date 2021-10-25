Monday, 25 October 2021

Mystery solved

JOHN BAILEY has solved the mystery that I posed in last week’s Hidden Henley.

I asked about the stone ornamentation above the sports shop in Greys Road Henley, and in particular the Latin inscription.

John, who lives in Henley, explains: “This is the town seal. It has been frequently used over the years, both in its original form and adapted to represent both the town itself and various organisations in it.

“The inscription becomes clearer when you remember that C and G appeared almost identical and that V took the place of the modern U.

“So the wording reads, ‘Sigillum Gardiani Ville de Henley (The Seal of the Warden [of the] Town of Henley’.)

“We had a warden in the days before we had a mayor but the wording was unaltered when mayors were introduced. Hope this helps.”

Well done and thank you, John.

More News:

