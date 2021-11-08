Chuffed Princess

THE Princess Royal is used to having her photograph taken but here she is seen taking one herself on her phone.

This picture was taken at the National Transport Trust Awards, which were held at the Fawley Hill estate a couple of weeks ago.

The occasion was hosted by Lady McAlpine, president of the National Transport Trust, whose late husband Sir William built a working railway there.

Prince Anne, who is patron on the trust, was photographing the Hudswell Clarke 060 Saddle Tank Engine No 31, a working steam engine that is more than 100 years old and has been in the McAlpine family for its entire existence.

Martyn Parker, a photographer who captured the moment, said: “Although Princess Anne didn’t have time to have a ride, Mark [the driver] paused the loco on the hill when she was just by the signal box and she dashed over and took photos on her phone.”

Lady McAlpine says: “We are so fortunate to have Princess Anne as our new patron. When the trust was set up Prince Philip was its patron and he handed over to Prince Michael, who stood down just as we were adding ‘national’ to our title, so while I know how busy she is, I felt I had to ask Princess Anne to take over. I know she will help us to get the trust as well known as it should be. It is as important to our engineering heritage as the National Trust is to our built heritage.”