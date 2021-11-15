MP likes numbers (or at least some)

DESPITE a difficult few days for the Conservatives with the row over sewage in rivers and the Owen Paterson affair, John Howell has not lost his sense of humour.

During a visit to Valley Road Primary School in Henley to talk to year six pupils, he recalled when he was first elected Henley MP in 2008 at a by-election following the resignation of Boris Johnson to become Mayor of London.

“I was told I had big shoes to fill after Boris,” he said. “I talked to him after that and he told me, ‘My shoe size is 9.5’ and I responded, ‘I take a size 10’ and we had a good laugh about it.”

I suspect that Mr Howell wouldn’t like to be in Mr Johnson’s shoes now as the Prime Minister seems to be under fire more than ever before.

When it came to another number, Mr Howell was not so keen. The children asked him how old he was when he was first elected but he avoided answering by saying he had wanted to be an MP since he was 16.

However, having revealed that he had been in Parliameny for almost 14 years, when he was 53, the children could easily have worked out that would now make him 66. Sorry, John!