Autumn’s arrival

NO weather records were broken in October but the mean temperature for the month of 11.9C was a degree above the 30-year average.

The lowest and highest recorded temperatures were 2.2C and 19.3C respectively and there were no frosts.

Locally, we were spared the extreme weather conditions experienced in Europe and elsewhere in the UK but it was a wet and windy month nevertheless. Almost 100mm of rain fell and it was particularly heavy on some days.

My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.