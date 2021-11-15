Autumn’s arrival

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
NO weather records were broken in October but the mean temperature for the month of 11.9C was a degree above the 30-year average.
The lowest and highest recorded temperatures were 2.2C and 19.3C respectively and there were no frosts.
Locally, we were spared the extreme weather conditions experienced in Europe and elsewhere in the UK but it was a wet and windy month nevertheless. Almost 100mm of rain fell and it was particularly heavy on some days.
My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.
15 November 2021
More News:
Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say