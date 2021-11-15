My stage show for refugees

A WOMAN from Henley helped to stage a “magical” event for refugees who have fled Afghanistan.

Sam Jonkers is regional lead for the Care4Calais refugee crisis charity, which is helping families who were brought to Britain after the Taliban took control of their homeland.

Sixty-five refugees, including 35 children aged between two and 16, were invited to the 30-minute show by bubble artist Eran Backler, who performs as the Highland Joker.

He offered his services to the charity after reading about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and how many of the refugees here were still being housed in hotels.

Mrs Jonkers, who owns Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street, Henley, with her husband Christiaan, said: “Eran had seen all the news about the Afghan crisis and he wondered what he could do to help. He offered us his services and so we hired out a church hall in Reading.

“In preparation, I went to the Mr Simms sweet shop in Henley to buy pick and mix and when I told them what I was doing they said they didn’t want paying for it.

“I then went into Bagatelle toys in Bell Street and the same thing happened — they gave us bubbles for all the children.”

Refugee families who are living relatively close to the venue were invited so that they could walk there while other invitees included people from other ethnic minorities as well as some British children to help with their integration.

Mrs Jonkers said: “Eran made snowman bubbles, bounced bubbles off the children’s hands, put children inside big bubbles and set some bubbles on fire.

“The families had no idea what was being said but they loved it. Having been stuck in a hotel for quite a long time, they must have been bored stiff until then.

“It was such a wonderful occasion that we are going to look at doing similar events in other areas so other refugees can attend. We’re also looking at doing something in December because who doesn’t love a party at Christmas time?”

Mr Backler, who lives near Brighton, said it was important to bring joy to the lives of people who face adversity.

He said: “I used to be in the army and after three years I realised that it wasn’t the career for me, so instead of carrying a gun into war I blow bubbles for peace.

“After the show Sam told me it was the first time she had seen a smile on some of the refugees’ faces since they came here, which was really heartwarming.”

The charity has come into contact with about 500 Afghan refugees being looked after in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Hampshire since they first arrived in August when it appealed for donations of clothes and basic essentials. It has helped women with bra fittings and given children school uniforms and shoes.

One volunteer gives up a day each week to help set up wifi in the dispersal housing while English lessons and haircutting sessions are also organised.

Mrs Jonkers, who lives in Lower Assendon, said: “They learn things like how to use our bus and train services. We have been really lucky with the teachers who have come to help, quite a few of them from Henley.

“They came forward after seeing articles about what we were doing in the Henley Standard. We also have a hairdresser evening where a lady from Henley comes along and provides tools for a refugee lady who was a hairdresser but had to leave all her equipment behind. It is great to see the Henley community being supportive.

“We are a bit better now at dealing will all the donations and we are putting out more tailored requests.

“At the moment we need laptops to give these children access to education, so if anyone is thinking of upgrading theirs, please consider donating it to us.

“We also need suitcases as we are really hopeful that the refugees will be on the move soon.”

For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, email Reading@care4Calais.org