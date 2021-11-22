Night to forget...

THE allegations of sleaze against Conservative MPs have reached Henley... sort of.

It has been revealed that Oliver Dowden failed to properly declare a £440 visit to the Henley Festival.

He received the gift days after taking up his new role as co-chairman of the Tory party but did not declare it within the 28 days required by Parliamentary rules.

The gift was from party treasurer Lord Leigh, who lives in Hurley and is a patron of the festival.

Dowden, the former culture secretary, accepted two tickets with hospitality on the penultimate night when the main stage performance was Disco Classical with Kathy Sledge.

Among the songs she performed was Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough...