Hidden Henley

MY picture shows the view along Pack and Prime Lane in Henley, looking away from the town.

The track is just off Gravel Hill where, according to some reports, the old London to Oxford stagecoach would stop and pack and prime their guns.

It extends as far as Rotherfield Greys and links with ancient packhorse routes to Goring and beyond to the Ridgeway.

According to The Book of Henley by Geoffrey Hollingworth, the route is thought to date back to the 13th century. He mentions a quote from Brunetto Latini, who died in 1294, that during his travels from London to Oxford he passed through Henley and experienced “hills of hazardous ascent, bad roads and dense woods full of robbers”.

So the name would seem to date back to the days of dark sunken lanes and the danger of highwaymen.

The experienced traveller would have packed his pistol with gunpowder and primed it ready for self-defence in a hold-up.

Nowadays you’re unlikely to meet anyone more menacing than a dog walker.