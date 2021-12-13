Singer’s solution to card dilemma

HAVE you ever had that peculiarly festive dispute with your other half where you can’t decide which Christmas card you want to send to friends and family?

Wargrave singer-songwriter Charlie Dore and her partner Tom Climpson have.

Charlie says: “We’re normally the latest people we know to send Christmas cards because we always have problems finding ones that we both agree on.”

Being creative types, the pair have hit on a novel

solution this year.

They have created a card out of the cover art for Charlie’s latest release, a three-track EP called The Man Who Built Christmas.

The artwork was created by Tom, who designs all her album covers and also produces videos for her website and social media.

Fans who order a copy of the EP online will receive a free Christmas card and the cards are also available to buy separately in packs of five or 10. For more information, visit www.charliedoreontour.bigcartel.com