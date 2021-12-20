Monday, 20 December 2021

Christmas spirit

IT was good to see the long arm of the law being put to good use in Henley.

Two Thames Valley Police officers came to the aid of Malcolm Selway after he had bought a 6ft Christmas tree on market day.

The officers, whose names he failed to catch, saw Malcolm struggling to lift the tree, so offered to carry it to his car, which was in the King’s Road car park.

Mr Selway, who lives in Makins Road, said: “The officers saw me trying to carry it and they said they would do it for me, which was rather nice and in keeping with he spirit of the season.”

