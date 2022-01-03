Diamond geezer

JEWELLER David Rodger-Sharp is a generous guy. It was almost a year ago that he saved Lawlors bakery from closure, saying he wanted to preserve part of Henley’s history and support another local business.

Around the same time he came to the rescue when firefighters couldn’t free a woman’s swollen finger from her engagement ring, using a professional cutting tool.

In September, he offered to replace £300 stolen from the Ewelme Village Store by fraudsters. In between, he contributed a number of prizes for raffles and competitions run by charities and good causes.

Then this month, when he heard that H Café in Market Place had closed down, he offered the staff the chance of a job. What a gem.