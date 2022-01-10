Monday, 10 January 2022

Some nosy cows

Some nosy cows

MEMBERS of the South Chilterns Path Maintenance Volunteers were replacing a stile with a gate in Cottesmore Lane, Ewelme, when they were joined by some spectators.

The black Dexter cattle seemed to take a close interest, says Steve Feign, the group’s facilitator.

There was more interest from a passing driver who stopped to say he had installed the original stile.

Steve adds: “We gave him the step from it as a
keepsake.”

