Dreary December

ANYONE dreaming of a white Christmas will have been disappointed with not a flake to be seen, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

There was plenty of rain, however. An above average total of 70mm fell in December, most of it during the holiday period. The month was rather dull with little sunshine.

Although there were seven frosts, the end of the month was particularly mild, with daytime temperatures reaching just over 15C at times. The mean for the month was 6.8C, two degrees above the 30-year average.

Now the days are getting longer but we can still expect frosts for the next four months and even into May.

The mean temperature of 11C for the whole of 2021 was just about the average for the last 10 years. Similarly, the total rainfall for the year of 677mm was about average.