When we worried about next meal...

THIS old handbill was found by Judi Marshall as she was clearing out some old family papers.

The bill advertises a meeting in Harpsden in 1942 during the last war.

It is addressed “to the people of Harpsden” and says: “Do you know where you will get your food supplies in the event of invasion?

“Do you know what arrangements have been made for your protection or how to protect yourself?

“If not, come to the meeting at Harpsden village hall on Wednesday, June 24 at 8pm. Speakers: Capt T Miller (chairman, No 6 (Henley) area defence committee) and Sgt Clarke (gas instructor, Home Guard).”

It was signed by F R Henderson, chairman of the Harpsden Defence Committee.

On the back is a handwritten pencil letter dated March 25, 1943 from Samuel Frederick Cary Groome (Fred).

Judi, who is from Gloucestershire, says: “The handbill was in a collection of papers associated with my step-grandmother who moved to Stotfold, near Hitchin, in 1953 and married my grandfather in 1954.

“Violet Mabel had previously lived in the Epsom area. She died in the early Nineties and my mum took care of family papers, throwing out quite a lot.

“I am now working through what remains.

“I don’t know much about Vi’s life before she moved to Stotfold.

“Fred was Violet Mabel’s first husband. They were married on October 24, 1925 and he was a jockey.”

The letter was from Fred and about land at

No 6 Paddock Road, Lower Caversham.

Judi says: “Fred died on March 6, 1944. Later, I think Vi lived at No 4 Paddock Road.

“If there is anyone out there who is into local history and would like this item please let me know via the Henley Standard.”