Hot topic of debate

Monday, 31 January 2022
A DEBATE about closing Henley market place to traffic as a trial provoked laughter at a meeting the town council’s town and community committee.
Councillor Will Hamilton spoke about the calls he had received from business owners concerned about the idea.
He said: “Councillors get lobbied my members of the public, as I was today. I was called twice — my phone’s been hot all day.”
Other councillors began to laugh before Cllr Hamilton stopped speaking and asked what was funny.
Councillor Kellie Hinton replied: “Two calls isn’t hot. Sorry, I’m childish.”
Councillor Ken Arlett later asked if Cllr Hamilton had managed to see an email councillors had received “in between his red hot phone”.
