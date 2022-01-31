Hot topic of debate

A DEBATE about closing Henley market place to traffic as a trial provoked laughter at a meeting the town council’s town and community committee.

Councillor Will Hamilton spoke about the calls he had received from business owners concerned about the idea.

He said: “Councillors get lobbied my members of the public, as I was today. I was called twice — my phone’s been hot all day.”

Other councillors began to laugh before Cllr Hamilton stopped speaking and asked what was funny.

Councillor Kellie Hinton replied: “Two calls isn’t hot. Sorry, I’m childish.”

Councillor Ken Arlett later asked if Cllr Hamilton had managed to see an email councillors had received “in between his red hot phone”.