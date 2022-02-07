Hollywood boats

BOATS belonging to Gillian Nahum, who runs Henley Sales & Charter, could appear in a new movie.

The film company behind the adaptation of The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown has been in touch to see if she had any period vessels they could use.

The New York bestseller recounts Washington State University’s quest for gold at the 1936 Olympics but there’s a bit more to it than that.

Gillian says: “What makes it even more special is the scrutiny of the characters, including George Pocock, who had emigrated to Seattle from London, where his father had been a renowned boatbuilder.

“George took his skills across the pond and ended up building all the rowing sculls for the top teams in the US, including the boat that went on to win Olympic gold.”

Part of the reason Gillian was approached may be down to its director George Clooney, who lives in Sonning and has opted to film in this country rather than in America.

Gillian says: “I imagine this has something to do with preferential UK tax rates for the film industry as well as Mr Clooney’s desire not to stray too far from his homestead.

“It is an amazing book and will make a great film. The whole thing takes place in the Thirties, which was the height of the slipper launch era in the UK.”