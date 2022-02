Tattoo anybody?

JEWELLER David Rodger-Sharp was a late arrival at Henley Town Council’s events sub-committee meeting on Friday after being caught in traffic.

When he finally arrived, he said he was feeling “delicate” before revealing he had been seeing a tattooist in Exeter.

Mayor Sarah Miller responded: “Why don’t we have a tattoo festival?”

I suspect this idea may be more popular than her recent proposal for a trial closure of Market Place to traffic, judging by our letters page.