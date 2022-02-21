More Honnors...

LONG-TERM readers of the Henley Standard may remember the name Sian Honnor (née Gordon).

Sian, who was a news reporter here from 2011 to 2013 and covered the Wargrave area, has been called up by the England bowls team to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

She says: “Thrilled to be competing in my fourth Games, especially as my children will be able to watch.”

Sian has a good record at the Games, having won an individual bronze in Delhi in 2010 and captained the women’s triples team that took gold four years later in Glasgow.

Good luck, girl!