Bird survives storm

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
ONE of the survivors of Storm Eunice was a well-known landmark in Goring.
Julian Kennard posted a picture of “Henrietta” the heron on the river on social media.
He said: “She has shown resilience in the face of adversity whereas her poor brother Henry succumbed to Storm Ciara [two years ago], leaving just his feet behind. Well, he was almost 30.”
28 February 2022
More News:
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say