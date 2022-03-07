Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warm, wet month

WHILE much of the country was experiencing heavy rain, severe flooding and high winds, locally we were perhaps more fortunate, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

Yes, we had high winds and storm damage but the total rain for the month of 52mm was about the average for February. It fell mostly in the middle of the month.

Temperatures ranged from minus 4.1C to 15C and the mean for the month was 6.8C, nearly two degrees above the norm. There were only five frosts.

Now spring is here, temperatures will rise gradually and the seasonal flowers, already in evidence, will give us some cheer.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33