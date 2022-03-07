Warm, wet month

WHILE much of the country was experiencing heavy rain, severe flooding and high winds, locally we were perhaps more fortunate, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake.

Yes, we had high winds and storm damage but the total rain for the month of 52mm was about the average for February. It fell mostly in the middle of the month.

Temperatures ranged from minus 4.1C to 15C and the mean for the month was 6.8C, nearly two degrees above the norm. There were only five frosts.

Now spring is here, temperatures will rise gradually and the seasonal flowers, already in evidence, will give us some cheer.