Just buffoon please

JOHN REGAN received a rude message after leaving his car in a disabled space at the King’s Road car park in Henley.

His car broke down and that was the only space he could push it into.

However, when he returned to it, he found someone had used the ticket machine to print out a ticket with the registration “TW*T” and left it for him.

Writing online, Mr Regan said: “Given I’m not disabled, I heartily agree with the sentiment but the car broke down.

“It’s all sorted now so I would ask that my status be restored to my normal ‘buffoon’. Thank you.”