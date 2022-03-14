Monday, 14 March 2022

Luxury living

Gillian Nahum

THE first guests at the Henley houseboat that Gillian Nahum is having built will know what to expect.

She plans to have it permanently moored at her plot of land next to the River Thames off Wargrave Road.

Gillian says: “It is being built in Northern Ireland and I was fortunate to meet the architect and main builder a couple of weeks ago.

“Its first residents will be the architect and his wife, who are both former rowers and competitors at Henley Royal Regatta. They relish the thought of a bed rather than a roll-up mat in a campsite.”

