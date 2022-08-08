Hottest and driest July in 50 years

LAST month was one of the hottest and the driest Julys in Shiplake, certainly since my records began in 1971, writes Denis Gilbert.

The mean maximum and minimum temperatures for the month were 26.36C and 12.08C respectively, giving a mean of 19.22C, two degrees above the average over the last 50 years. A record 39C occurred on July 19.

It rained (or tried to) on four days, giving a total of 11.1mm, the fourth lowest total since 1977.

For those who remember the summer of 1976, that was almost as warm as this year but with much more rain.

It would appear that 2018 was a warmer July but with less extremes of temperatures.

Quite clearly, temperatures have risen gradually over the last 50 years, although we have been spared the extremes of weather patterns experienced in other parts of the world.