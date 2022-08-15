Harvest bonus

NICK HAY, who runs the Three Oaks Orchard in Henley, was thrilled when it won an award for the quality of its apple juice, as we report elsewhere.

Now he intends to explore the production of cider vinegar and even apple brandy.

The orchard was planted by his wife Banny’s father Dr Iraj Poostchi more than 20 years ago to promote agronomy.

Nick adds that the award “will hopefully take the wind out of my wife’s sails the next time she accuses me of pleasing myself ‘farting around in the orchard all day’.”