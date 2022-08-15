Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Harvest bonus

NICK HAY, who runs the Three Oaks Orchard in Henley, was thrilled when it won an award for the quality of its apple juice, as we report elsewhere.

Now he intends to explore the production of cider vinegar and even apple brandy.

The orchard was planted by his wife Banny’s father Dr Iraj Poostchi more than 20 years ago to promote agronomy.

Nick adds that the award “will hopefully take the wind out of my wife’s sails the next time she accuses me of pleasing myself ‘farting around in the orchard all day’.”

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33