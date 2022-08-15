Shopkeeper nearly overheats in lift

LAURENCE MORRIS, the Henley menswear shop owner, got more than he bargained for during a work visit to London.

He and shop manager Alex Cymbaulk went to meet fashion supplier Roy Robson with a view to buying stock for next year’s spring and summer season.

But they got stuck in a lift between the third and fourth floors of a building in Margaret Street in Westminster amid sweltering temperatures.

Laurence said his first concern was whether they had enough water to see them through the wait before they were rescued.

The men were able to communicate through the door and were told that the building’s maintenance team would take at least an hour to get them out.

They decided to call 999 instead and firefighters arrived within 20 minutes to prize open the door using a crowbar.

Laurence said: “The first thing the firefighter said was how hot it was. For a firefighter to say that, it really must have been hot.”