The bandstand balladeer

A SINGER is celebrating 10 years of performing in Henley.

Michelle Bewley has sung on the bandstand in Mill Meadows every summer since 2012 with a set featuring an eclectic mix of covers and her own songs.

She was here again on Saturday, singing to a backing track for two hours for a crowd of about 100 people.

The theme was rainbows and she wore a suitably colourful dress.

She performed numbers from her 2018 album Pain2Power as well as more well-known songs such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland and Man! I Feel Like a Woman by Shania Twain.

Michelle, from Slough, chose to visit on the weekend of the Rewind South festival taking place on Temple Island Meadows on the other side of the river. She said: “Performing at the same time as Rewind meant I had some pretty tough competition for an audience and because I was dressed up in rainbow colours some people said that they thought I had gone to the wrong place.

“Because I have been there so many times, I have tried to have themes such as Blue Bonanza, Mellow Yellow and Paint it Red.

“I dress up in whatever the colour will get noticed and put everything into it by decorating the bandstand.

“I have really fallen in love with it and at the end of every performance I promise that I will be back again the next year.”

Michelle first came to Henley to busk in August 2012.

She said: “I had done a bit of busking in the Slough area, where I live, and also in Marlow and just progressed towards Henley. I was always on the lookout for busy places to busk. I also did a pub tour and performed in 15 pubs in one night.”

She set herself up in Market Place and was told off by a member of the town council staff.

“It was quite funny,” she said. “This lady came up to me and said that I couldn’t sing there and I had to go with her into the office — I thought I was going to be fined.

“They said I couldn’t sing on the high street but I could sing on the bandstand and I thought, ‘Blimey, that’s a step up’. It is beautiful and so picturesque by the river.”

Michelle, who works as a social prescriber for a primary care network, used to sing at school and in her church choir but stopped singing when she grew up.

Later, she was persuaded to record a few tracks after someone heard her sing and said she had a good voice. “It wasn’t until I tried recording a few songs that I thought, ‘Yes, I can sing’,” she said.

This gave her the belief to perform in public and she now regularly sings in pubs and clubs as well in care homes and at village fetes.

Michelle says: “My stuff is an eclectic mix of jazz, rock, ballads, the blues and pop.

“I am in the middle of writing my new album, which is another mixture of styles with some folky tracks on it.

“Summer is the busiest time for me and I love to perform outside. In Henley everyone is so friendly and welcoming.

“On Saturday, there were people who had seen me before and said they would be coming back to see me again.”