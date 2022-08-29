Good neighbours

Teenager’s sentence delayed
A TEENAGER who shared videos promoting "white ...
Monday, 29 August 2022
ANDY ANDREOU got a bit of a shock when he turned up for work on Tuesday last week.
He found piles of shredded paper strewn across outside his business, Lilly Dry Clean, in New Street, Henley.
He shared a video of the mess among his fellow retailers and his neighbours turned out with brooms, dustpans and bags to clear it up.
Wonderful teamwork — well done to all.
