Monday, 05 September 2022

05 September 2022

Four-legged veteran

WELL done to John Green on his efforts to raise money for the Poppy Appeal by walking 70km in 70 hours, as reported elsewhere this week.

Although the 87-year-old didn’t complete the final third of his challenge, he still achieved more than £1,300 in donations.

And he had a moving encounter on the second day of his walk as he was going through Cookley Green and met a man from Southern Medical Rescue.

John says: “He asked if I’d like to meet a veteran of the Afghanistan War and I said, ‘Yes, of course’. He went to the boot of his car and in there was a dog he had just collected from a rescue centre. It had done three tours of duty in Afghanistan and was now nearing the end of it life and he was looking after it. I realised then it’s not just human beings who suffer from war.”

05 September 2022

