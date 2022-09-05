Hot and dry August

LAST month must have been the hottest August in Shiplake for at least 50 years, writes Denis Gilbert.

Although overnight temperatures were in single figures on five occasions, the mean minimum for the month was 13C. This is just four degrees higher than in 1976. The mean maximum of 26C was two degrees higher. The lowest and highest recordings were 7.2C and 34C respectively.

It was a very dry month, too, with only 23mm of rain, most of which fell overnight on August 24. Normally, August is the wettest of the eight months from February to September (and March usually the driest).

Hopefully, the lawns will recover.