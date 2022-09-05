Hidden Henley

YOU cannot fail to be impressed with this beautiful detailed tomb inside the church at Rotherfield Greys.

It’s the resting place of Sir Francis and Lady Knollys and features their reclining effigies surrounded by sculptures of their seven sons on one side and seven daughters on the other.

Six columns plus two decorated pillars support a lavish ceiling with more gilded figures on the top. Everything here has been well looked after and is in remarkable condition.

The information board records how Katherine Carey (Lady Knollys) was probably an illegitimate child of Henry VIII, born during his affair with Anne Boleyn’s sister.

Yet she is not buried here but at Westminster Abbey as she was lady of the bedchamber to Elizabeth I.