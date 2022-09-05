Monday, 05 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

05 September 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

YOU cannot fail to be impressed with this beautiful detailed tomb inside the church at Rotherfield Greys.

It’s the resting place of Sir Francis and Lady Knollys and features their reclining effigies surrounded by sculptures of their seven sons on one side and seven daughters on the other.

Six columns plus two decorated pillars support a lavish ceiling with more gilded figures on the top. Everything here has been well looked after and is in remarkable condition.

The information board records how Katherine Carey (Lady Knollys) was probably an illegitimate child of Henry VIII, born during his affair with Anne Boleyn’s sister.

Yet she is not buried here but at Westminster Abbey as she was lady of the bedchamber to Elizabeth I.

05 September 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33