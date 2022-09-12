Now how about that pint, Boris?

NOW that Boris Johnson has left No 10, a Henley town councillor is hoping he will make good on a promise to buy him a drink.

The former prime minister was guest speaker at a party for local Conservatives at Leander Club about 30 years ago when he suggested to some of the “young ones” that they go to the pub.

Will Hamilton was among the group who went to the Angel on the Bridge pub with the then journalist.

He recalls: “I was about 21 or 22. I remember him saying, ‘Don’t leave me here, let’s go to the pub’.

“We went across to the Angel on the Bridge and bought a round of drinks and as he left, Boris said he would buy the next round, so we’re expecting him to come back soon.”

Will recounted the story for France 24, the state TV network, and was filmed at the bar in the pub.

He was also asked about Boris and Brexit to which he replied: “He very much connected with the people of not just this town but right across the country, including those ‘red wall’ seats which he obviously won with a huge majority.

“The Brexit decision has been hanging around the Conservative Party for the last 45 years, whether we should be in or whether we should be out, whether we should be half in or half out. The reality is it was never going to be perfect.”