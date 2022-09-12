Monday, 12 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

12 September 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

TAKE the public footpath from Two Tree Hill in Henley to Tilebarn Lane and then up and over towards Pack & Prime Lane and you will pass this artwork.

Has street artist Banksy been at work in our town?

The anonymous anti-authoritarian from Bristol painted a stencil on a wall of the old Reading jail last year of a prisoner escaping down a rope.

This prompted a series of copycat works around the town and one on a wall in Playhatch that I featured here a year ago.

I rather suspect that this image of a girl with an umbrella is also the work of a Banksy admirer rather than the man himself unless someone knows anything different.

12 September 2022

More News:

Food ruined

THE Co-op Food store in Watlington was forced to ... [more]

 

THE annual meeting of Watlington Volunteer ... [more]

 

RNLI sale

A CHARITY car boot sale will be held at the ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33