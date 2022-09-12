Hidden Henley

TAKE the public footpath from Two Tree Hill in Henley to Tilebarn Lane and then up and over towards Pack & Prime Lane and you will pass this artwork.

Has street artist Banksy been at work in our town?

The anonymous anti-authoritarian from Bristol painted a stencil on a wall of the old Reading jail last year of a prisoner escaping down a rope.

This prompted a series of copycat works around the town and one on a wall in Playhatch that I featured here a year ago.

I rather suspect that this image of a girl with an umbrella is also the work of a Banksy admirer rather than the man himself unless someone knows anything different.