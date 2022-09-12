Bong! Bell ringers in shock after clapper ball drops off

WHEN an almighty crash was heard inside the bell tower at St Mary’s Church in Henley, the bell-ringers below might have wanted to run like the clappers.

Instead, they decided to investigate the incident, which happened during an otherwise routine bell-ringing practice.

Tower captain Geoff Rigler and a fellow ringer climbed the stairs into the bell chamber to find the ball on the end of the clapper in bell number five had fallen off and hit the floor.

Norman Topsom, who has been ringing the bells at St Mary’s for 33 years, said: “We practise on Monday evenings from 7.30pm to 9pm and it happened at about 8.25pm.

“We were ringing quite normally when we heard this almighty crash above our heads and we all stopped ringing.

“At first, I thought the stay, which stops the bell going round and round, had broken.

“Geoff went to have a look and found that the clapper ball had broken away. It’s a bit bigger than a tennis ball and looks a bit like a cannonball. It would have fallen about 6ft. It looked as though it had been welded on at some point before the war, the Great War most likely, but we don’t know why.”

Norman, 75, of Gainsborough Hill, Henley, said the clapper ball was very heavy.

“Put it this way, if you went swimming in the river with it around your neck it would be the last we saw of you,” he said.

“It took one person to carry that down and another person to carry the rest of the shaft.

“The clapper is about 3ft or 4ft long with the ball at the end of it. It is virtually unheard of for the ball to shear off like that.

“These bells have been there for decades but it is still very unusual for that to happen. You might get the odd stay break when you go a bit too hard but bell ringing isn’t a dangerous thing to do, it’s all about practice and technique.”

Following the incident, Mr Rigler visited bellhangers Whites of Appleton and ask them to reweld the ball back on to the

clapper.

They couldn’t do that but they had a replacement clapper in their workshop which the ringers were able to fit in the bell.

Now all eight bells at St Mary’s are working normally again.

Rodger Stanier, from Rotherfield Greys, said: “Us oldies up the bell chamber — most of us are over 70 — got it fixed.

“It certainly wasn’t going to be Last of the Summer Chimes.”

Mr Topsom paid the £250 bill and said: “Well, I ain’t got much else to spend me money on and I certainly ain’t taking it with me.

“We were quite lucky really because we were only without the bell for a few days and we had a wedding on Saturday.”