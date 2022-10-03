Singer to the rescue

CAROL DECKER is clearly someone to rely on in a crisis.

The singer with Eighties pop band T’Pau, who lives in Greys Road, Henley, stepped in at the last minute to co-host an awards event after the original presenter was forced to pull out.

Vanessa Feltz had been due to compere the inaugural Northern Ireland Cosmetic and Medicine Awards but ust as she was about to fly to Belfast, her daughter went into labour so she headed to the hospital instead.

With 24 hours to go, co-organiser Michelle McTernan called Carol, whom she had got to know her at the Let’s Rock 80s event in Bangor, and she agreed to help.

Well done, Carol.