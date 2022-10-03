Girl wins logo competition thanks to Norway holiday

A GIRL was inspired by nature in Norway to create the logo for next year’s Henley Youth Festival.

Elin Barr, from Henley, won the competition to design the emblem for the event in March, which will have a theme of “Going Green”.

Her logo features the letters “HYF” as a plant surrounded by the sun, flowers and a bee.

Elin, 12, a pupil at Headington School in Oxford, was on holiday with her family in Norway when she came up with her idea.

“There’s a lot of greenery there,” she said. “I spent most of my time outdoors, walking, swimming and climbing mountains.

“When I heard ‘Going Green’, I just thought of flowers because they have a lot of flowers there and different species of plants.”

Her artwork was turned into the official logo by designer Ben

Hargreaves, of In8 Creative Design Co., and features on the festival’s website.

The website was designed by Elin’s mother Jenny, who works in the marketing department at Rupert House school.

Her father, Daniel, is the director of a mortgage company and she has two siblings, Alise, eight, and Harrison, three, who both attend Rupert House in Bell Street.

Elin, who enjoys drawing with her grandmother, said she was both happy and surprised to discover she had won the competition, which was judged by Henley Mayor Michelle Thomas.

She said: “I did not think I would win because I did not know how many entrants there were and I did it for fun. I hoped to win.” She previously won a Davis Tate Easter colouring competition when she was in year four. She coloured in a bunny rabbit with a basket full of eggs and won a big Easter egg.

Elin said she now had more confidence in her art and planned to do more, adding: “I think it has inspired me to go with what I think because I just thought of the design.”

Upcoming projects include making pottery at school and photography. She has already taken quite a few pictures with natural items as her subjects, including shells, conkers, skulls and fruit.

Despite her success, Elin described herself as more sporty than arty. She runs, does gymnastics and plays netball and hockey. In her spare time, she enjoys baking and shopping. She has also attended the youth festival.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said she thought Elin’s design matched the theme and she particularly liked the flowers and bee.

She added: “When I was growing up, I used to look forward to the logo competition every year and when I became chair in 2021, I decided to keep it going.

“It is nice to have input from the local children towards the festival. I can see people enjoy it now just as much as I used to because I can see the same families enter each year.”

The runners-up were Corey Sartin, Ivo Seraille, Elysia Chilvers and Izzy Swanwick.

Pupils from five schools entered the competition and each will receive a certificate while Elin will be presented with a trophy at the prizegiving ceremony on the last weekend of the festival, which runs from March 4 to 12.