National championship runners-up spot for Dragons

HENLEY DRAGONS finished second overall in the national championship held in Nottingham.

Despite cold, rainy conditions, Henley competed in several categories, mixed, open, seniors, women and juniors in the two-day event.

Henley joined forces with Pershore and Bristol for the mixed, ladies’, senior and junior races. The open category consisted of all Henley paddlers. The first day’s racing was the 200m and 2km distances. After the heats Henley stormed through into the major final in all categories.

Henley picked up bronze in the 200m mixed, silver in the open, bronze in the ladies’ and bronze in the seniors while the youth team stormed home first in their race.

The 2km race was a different type of spectacle as all boats were to be set off 10 seconds apart depending on their finishing time in the 200m contest. The course consisted of three turns, which Henley’s helm manoeuvred the boat around with skill.

Henley’s open team started second from last so were hunting down Wraysbury but were ahead of Amathus. Numerous overtaking opportunities were executed of slower crews as they followed Wraysbury around the course. Henley retained this position, keeping Amathus at bay to finish in third place. The second day consisted of 500m races in all categories. Again a successful collection of awards was achieved across the categories with the ladies and juniors picking up gold, fourth place for the mixed boat, bronze in the open and silver in the seniors.

Henley now look forward to hosting the 7km winter series event over the coming months, the first of which takes place on November 4.