GB call-up for Cassell and Blake

TWO Henley Dragons paddlers represented Team Great Britain in the World Cup in Chongqing, China following their recent involvement in the European Championships.

The Chinese government invited 12 nations — Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Hong Kong China, Iran, Switzerland, Thailand, Russia and Ukraine — to compete in the event.

Great Britain’s fastest 10 men and 10 women, including Henley’s Cat Cassell and James Blake, were chosen, in addition to several reserves, drummers, helms and managers.

Team GB competed in the 100m, 500m, 400m relay and 1,000m pursuit where the best paddlers in the world competed in the tournament that was broadcast live in Chinese TV.

After being seeded from the initial 1,000m pursuit race for the subsequent races, Great Britain fought hard to achieve ninth place overall ahead of Hong Kong China, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

On Sunday Henley host the first winter series event which is an endurance 7km race from the Eyot Centre, up and around Temple Island, back under Henley bridge turning at the top island and finishing back at the Eyot Centre. The race begins at 10am.