Composite crew secure trophy

HENLEY DRAGONS started their season by visiting Worcester, a racing venue situated on the river Severn.

Three lane 200m sprints and one 1.8km race were the distances on offer, with the longer distance offering a tight turn mid way through.

With a strong crew Henley Dragons were able to field crews in the open, ladies and junior categories.

Henley’s first race was against Powerhouse and Raging Dragons where they were pipped to the post by Raging Dragons. This second place forced Henley into the reps to try and fight it out into the semi-finals and then the finals.

Henley found themselves racing against Bristol and Pershore in the next round, two clubs with which Henley have formed close partnerships. After a strong start Bristol surged ahead to win.

Henley motored on to secure a place in the minor final against Typhoon and Notts Anaconda where they cruised home first against their rivals.

During lunch, the Henley ladies teamed up with the Bristol ladies to form a combined crew called Victorious Secrets. Facing similarly structured teams, Alice Burnish, a youth member and new comer to race helming directed the crew well as they stomped through the rounds, successfully walking away with the winning trophy.

Meanwhile the juniors, known as Burner Dragons, comfortably won their category against Thunder Dragons.

The final race was the long distance 1.8km pursuit based on timings from the 200m sprints. Every 25 seconds a crew was released upstream to hunt down the crews ahead of them. Mid race, all crews would face the tight turn before heading with the flow back to the finish.

Henley started third behind Powerhouse and ahead of Cambridgeshire Royals. The turn challenged even the best helms, undertaking the turn without losing too much momentum and without crashing into the steep river wall. After powering back and overtaking Powerhouse in the last 300metres, Henley’s time put them in fourth place out of 22 crews.

Henley ended the day as the fifth most successful club overall and now look forward to racing in Milton Keynes on June 1.