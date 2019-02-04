Monday, 04 February 2019

Snowdrop fun day

AN afternoon of free entertainment follows the traditional snowdrop service at All Saints Church in Dunsden on February 17.

There will be performances by musicians, singers poetry readers and narration after the service, which begins at 11am.

The church is open from 10am to 5pm and refreshments will be on sale all day. Proceeds will help fund the redecoration of the church.

