Monday, 04 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Snowdrop day

SNOWDROP Sunday will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on February 17.

The church will be open from 10am to 5pm and there will be a snowdrop service at 11am. This will be followed by an afternoon of free entertainment provided by musicians, singers, readers of poetry and narrative.

This will include the history of snowdrops, local people talking about their life experiences and favourite poems, talks about local institutions and the Wilfred Owen trail.

Refreshments will be on sale. The proceeds will go towards decoration of the Victorian church.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33