Snowdrop day

SNOWDROP Sunday will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on February 17.

The church will be open from 10am to 5pm and there will be a snowdrop service at 11am. This will be followed by an afternoon of free entertainment provided by musicians, singers, readers of poetry and narrative.

This will include the history of snowdrops, local people talking about their life experiences and favourite poems, talks about local institutions and the Wilfred Owen trail.

Refreshments will be on sale. The proceeds will go towards decoration of the Victorian church.