Collision at crossroads

Collision at crossroads

TWO vehicles collided at a crossroads near Dunsden.

The incident involving a Volvo and a Volkswagen people carrier happened at the junction of Row Lane, Kiln Road and Emmer Green Road at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

The VW was badly damaged on the passenger side. The two men inside and the occupant of the Volvo were not injured.

