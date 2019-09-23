Hall comedy

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of
A COMEDY night is to be held at Dunsden village hall to help fund a new dishwasher.
The event, on Saturday, October 5, will be headlined by Live at the Apollo comedian Chris McCausland and also feature comedian and musician Wayne the Weird, singer Earl Okin and Marti.
Doors open at 7.30pm. For a ticket (£15), visit buytickets.at/dunsden
