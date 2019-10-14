Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive fair

DUNSDEN is holding its first Christmas fair at the village hall. 

It will take place on November 30 and has been organised to commemorate the main hall’s foundation stone, which was installed 150 years ago. 

Attractions will include gift stalls, a visit by Father Christmas and a choir performance.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33