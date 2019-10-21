Bonfire party

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A BONFIRE night celebration will take place at Dunsden village hall on Friday, November 1.
The display will be provided by Sonning Fireworks and volunteers will serve hot dogs and drinks.
Tickets will be available from Binfield Heath Stores or online at http://buytickets.
at/dunsden
21 October 2019
