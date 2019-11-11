Two graves vandalised

TWO graves at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden have been vandalised.

Several plant pots were broken during the attack, which is believed to have happened between October 26 and 28.

The graves are both maintained by the same family and are adjacent to each other. The family have removed the damaged pots. Rev Robert Thewsey, the rector of Shiplake, Harpsden and Dunsden, said: “The two graves were desecrated. When you have a new grave you have to leave it for a year before you can put in a permanent monument.

“In the interim the family had a wooden cross and one of those was knocked down. The other grave was trampled over quite violently.

“Several of the plant pots and vases on the graves were broken, which is why we think it was a deliberate attack.

“It is really quite shocking and devastating. As a church, we spend an awful lot of time and energy to make sure the families can come and pay their respects to their loved ones.

“It is very saddening when that time and energy go to waste.

“It is hugely upsetting for the family when their memory is disregarded like this.

“In reality the damage was minimal because it is not a permanent monument yet. If it was, it could have been thousands of pounds.

“The family have spent time making it look tidy and they are very upset about it. In the 18 years I have been doing this job I have never come across something like this.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference number 43190336169.